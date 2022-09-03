Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.73)-$(0.70) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.812-1.820 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.63. 21,050,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,018. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.20.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

