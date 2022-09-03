Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $125.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.41% from the company’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

OKTA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

