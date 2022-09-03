Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.56

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 1141685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OII. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $940.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at $865,093.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.