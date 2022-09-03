ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

ObsEva Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

About ObsEva

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

