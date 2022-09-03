Observer (OBSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.35 Million

Observer (OBSR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Observer has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and $34,156.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Observer has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034453 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022204 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

