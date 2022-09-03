Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oasis Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $181.34.
Oasis Petroleum Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.