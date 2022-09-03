Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $181.34.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

