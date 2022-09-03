NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Set at $205.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.85.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $136.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.29. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.