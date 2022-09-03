Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BXMX stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $15.22.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
