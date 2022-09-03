Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BXMX stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 108,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

