Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 62,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 80,137 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $253,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

