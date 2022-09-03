Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 3rd

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JRS opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 53,534 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 48,422 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,529,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

