Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 3rd

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JRS opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $12.90.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
