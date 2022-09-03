Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $12.13 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 61.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 44,121 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

