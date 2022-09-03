Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JPS opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 31.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 39.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $279,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

