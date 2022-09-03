Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.493 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $31.00.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
