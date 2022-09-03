Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.493 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.