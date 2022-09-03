Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.85 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

