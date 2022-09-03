Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.85 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
