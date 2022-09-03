Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NMCO opened at $12.93 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMCO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 637,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 187,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 99,139 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 23.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 511,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 95,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 36.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 86,919 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

