Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NID opened at $13.44 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the first quarter worth $467,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter worth $1,071,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

