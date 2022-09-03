Nuveen Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JGH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

