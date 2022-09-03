Nuveen Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
