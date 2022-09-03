Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.