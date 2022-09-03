Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance
JFR stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
