Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

JFR stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JFR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

