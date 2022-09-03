Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 3rd

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHAA opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

