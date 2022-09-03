Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
NUW opened at $13.97 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.