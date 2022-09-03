Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

NUW opened at $13.97 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 126,121 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

