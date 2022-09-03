NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Trading 33.3% Higher

Shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating) traded up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 258,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 228,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

NTG Clarity Networks Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.92 million and a PE ratio of 3.00.

About NTG Clarity Networks

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

