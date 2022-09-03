Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $6.64

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.26. Novonix shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 731 shares traded.
Novonix Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 54.10, a quick ratio of 53.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novonix
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Novonix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in Novonix in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novonix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novonix Company Profile
Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.
