Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $6.64

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.26. Novonix shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 731 shares traded.

Novonix Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 54.10, a quick ratio of 53.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Novonix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novonix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Novonix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in Novonix in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novonix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.