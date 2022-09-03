Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.95. The stock had a trading volume of 512,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,683. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.