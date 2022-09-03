Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.42

Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $11.74. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 20,396 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $106.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.