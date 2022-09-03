Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 39.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,571 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 102.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,354,000 after purchasing an additional 121,410 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,053,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,611,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

NYSE NSC opened at $239.26 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

