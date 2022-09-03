Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.70

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.70 and last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 174531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

Separately, CLSA reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94.

Nintendo shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 24.84%. Analysts predict that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

