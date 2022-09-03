NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $971,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5,986.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 179,161 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,763,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,688. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

