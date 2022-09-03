NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.34

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.34 and traded as low as C$12.64. NFI Group shares last traded at C$12.78, with a volume of 352,057 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.56.

NFI Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$979.15 million and a PE ratio of -14.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.70) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$507.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.95 million. On average, analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

