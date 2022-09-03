NEXT (LON:NXT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,286.15

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,286.15 ($75.96) and traded as low as GBX 5,658 ($68.37). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 5,762 ($69.62), with a volume of 238,898 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,280 ($87.97) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,768.57 ($93.87).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,131.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,289.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,286.15.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,708 ($68.97) per share, for a total transaction of £68,496 ($82,764.62).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

