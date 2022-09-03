Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $4.02 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105,819 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $379,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $376,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 164.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $97,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

