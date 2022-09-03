Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.83

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $7.18. Neovasc shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 14,793 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVCN. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Neovasc in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.04). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,114.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. will post -12.07 EPS for the current year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

