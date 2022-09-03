Neblio (NEBL) 1-Day Volume Hits $458,618.00

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $15.90 million and $458,618.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015704 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001041 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,442,209 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

