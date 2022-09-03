National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.85-$5.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

NFG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.50. 279,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,779. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 574.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

