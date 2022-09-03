Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $120.10

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120.10 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 120.10 ($1.45), with a volume of 448313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.70 ($1.62).

Naked Wines Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £91.02 million and a PE ratio of 4,003.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 289.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 30,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.08), for a total value of £51,766.84 ($62,550.56).

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

