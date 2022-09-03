Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.03

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $10.60. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 400 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLLGF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

