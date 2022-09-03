Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.27

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.27 and traded as low as C$5.05. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.06, with a volume of 48,058 shares traded.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.27.

Insider Activity

In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,272,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,621,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,787,241.80.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

