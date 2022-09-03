Morgan Stanley Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $120.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTLT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.86.

NYSE CTLT opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $142.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.26.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Catalent by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Catalent by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

