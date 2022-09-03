Moreno Evelyn V Purchases Shares of 487 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 487 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $355.37 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

