Moreno Evelyn V Invests $382,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Edison International by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Edison International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after acquiring an additional 691,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $67.96. 1,301,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,794. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

