Moreno Evelyn V Invests $290,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.60. 1,382,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.47. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

