Moreno Evelyn V Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 2.1% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,268.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after purchasing an additional 287,239 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Waste Management by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 477,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 169,857 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

WM stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.45. 1,803,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,918. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

