Moreno Evelyn V Has $28.63 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 5.8% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $28,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $19,048,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $437.40. 874,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,803. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

