Moreno Evelyn V Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking by 20,814.5% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $14.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,837.91. The company had a trading volume of 337,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,332. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,893.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,090.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

