Moreno Evelyn V Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.8% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,507,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.