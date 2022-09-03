Moreno Evelyn V Acquires 196 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in NIKE by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NKE stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,763,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.38. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.