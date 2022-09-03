MoonEdge Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $636,561.20 (MOONED)

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One MoonEdge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. MoonEdge has a market capitalization of $636,561.20 and approximately $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonEdge has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00780620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015596 BTC.

