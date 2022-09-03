MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.35–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.35)-$(0.28) EPS.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MDB traded up $3.76 on Friday, reaching $244.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,969. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $401.47.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.