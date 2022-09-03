MonaCoin One Day Volume Tops $40,683.00 (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and $40,683.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

