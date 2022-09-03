Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 8,944 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after buying an additional 395,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after acquiring an additional 227,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.48. The stock had a trading volume of 432,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,079. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading

